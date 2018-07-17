Prime Day 2018 is here! A day and a half of deals is upon us and we're going to keep tabs on the very best that Amazon has to offer over the next 36 hours so you can make some significant savings.

Prime Day 2018

This year's Prime Day kicked off on July 16 at 12pm and lasts for 36 hours — 6 hours longer than last year. Amazon has promised an action-packed day for the UK, with 40% more Spotlight Deals than last year.

Here are the absolute best deals and promotions being made available to Prime members in the UK.

There's 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just £0.99, free games each day in the run up to July 16 and beyond from Twitch Prime, and 3 free months of KindleUnlimited.

Not to mention the 20% off selected AmazonBasics products, 50% off selected Amazon Video movie purchases, 20% off selected products from Amazon Brands, 20% off Amazon Warehouse Deals and up to 54% off certified refurbished Amazon devices.

There's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

This year's top picks

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to £29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit with £30 off the Amazon Echo (2nd Generation), £100 off the Echo Show, £30 off the Echo Spot and significant discounts to Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite, too.

Amazon devices:

There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.

Tech:

Gaming:

Home:

Entertainment:

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, there's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of your 30-day free trial.

It's impossible to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of offers and promotions during Prime Day, but the team at Thrifter UK will be doing their best to curate the deals and surface the ones worthy of your time. Keep it locked on Thrifter, follow them on Twitter and sign up to the UK newsletter to get the best deals delivered directly into your inbox.