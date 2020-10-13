I've had my eye on a Withings smart scale for a good year now, but the old "dumb" scale I've been using to weigh myself for years was always "good enough." That changed today when I saw the Prime Day deals on smart scales, and I just pulled the trigger on the Withings/Nokia Body Cardio – Heart Health & Body Composition Digital Wi-Fi Scale, which is 21 percent off for Prime.

The other entry-level and mid-range scales from Withings are seeing equally large discounts, with the Withings Body+ - Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale 30 percent off ($70) and the Withings Body - Smart Weight & BMI Wi-Fi Digital Scale 20 percent off ($48).

All three scales are considered to be top of the line for consumers, with an average Amazon customer rating of four out of five stars or higher, with thousands of reviews each.

And if Withings isn't your company of choice, this Innotech scale is also 25 percent off for Prime Day ($45), and Fitbit's Aria Air scale is 30 percent off ($35).