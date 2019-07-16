The best time of the year is almost upon us! No, I don't mean Christmas. I mean the time when leaves turn orange, pumpkin flavors are available in a variety of foods and drinks, and there's that eerie chill in the wind. If you're a Halloween lover like me, you know that decorations don't come cheap, which is why Prime Day is the best day to shop for spooky items. I've made a list of my favorite finds. See which items you'll be adding to your collection.

From the grave: Sunnydaze RIP Graveyard Tombstone

Staff Pick

This wonderful tombstone is 12.5 inches wide, 5.25 inches deep, and 24.25 inches tall. It's made of durable materials so you can place it either inside or outside. One thing's for sure; it will be a perfect addition to your Halloween decor.

$66 (was $103) at Amazon

Nightmarish kitchen set: Nightmare Before Christmas Wooden Spoons

Show off your love of this Halloween classic with this wonderful set of bamboo utensils. Each has various characters or Halloween elements burned into the wood for a festive feel. Heck, use them year-round!

$12 (was $14) at Amazon

Pale moon: AceList 40 LED Patio String Lights

Get festive with these fun crescent moon shaped lights. String them up around your yard or in your home to set the magic mood for all hallows eve. The string measures 19.7 feet long and features 40 moons.

$11 (was $14) at Amazon

Set the tone: LED Flameless Votive Candles

What better way to set the tone for a Halloween party than with a 12-pack of battery-powered candles? They run for six hours before automatically turning off to save battery life. What I love is the way they're designed to look like wax is dripping down the sides, giving them an eerie look.

$16 (was $30) at Amazon

Spook trick-or-treaters: Wall Mount Motion Sensor Scream Box

Give anyone who visits your home a scare with this programmable voice box. It features a motion sensor, so it will go off whenever someone approaches. Best yet, while it does come with its own selection of audio tracks, you can easily add your own using a USB.

$67 (was $89) at Amazon

Dangling decor: 18Pc Party Pack Paper Lanterns

Make your home look festive in a sinch by taping these paper lanterns around your home. They're perfect whether you're simply decorating for Halloween or throwing a fun party for your guests.

$13 (was $16) at Amazon

Dinner party!: Party Joy 50-Piece Dinnerware Set

Get this Jack-o'-lantern patterned dinnerware set on the cheap for that amazing Halloween party you've always wanted to host. Each is made of plastic so they're a little nicer than the paper variety you might be considering.

$38 at Amazon

Light the path: Solar Torch Lights (2-pack)

Light the pathway to your front door with these solar-powered lights that look like torches. Combined with other elements in your yard, they will create the perfect spooky atmosphere for your porch guests.

$26 (was $32) at Amazon

Novelty Cup: Midnight Coffee Mug

Every witch or wizard needs their own little cauldron for their morning brew. This night sky patterned mug is sure to do the trick and is a decent size whether you're drinking coffee or cocoa.

$13 (was $20) at Amazon

Monster movie: Van Helsing Limited Edition Blu-Ray

This is one of those movies that is so cheesy you really should hate it, but it's charming enough that you can't help but like it. I'm blaming you, Hugh! At any rate, the presence of vampires, Frankenstein's monster, and other baddies make it an excellent movie for Halloween.

$9 (was $27) at Amazon

These ghostly deals are fleeting

That spooky time of year is almost upon us! Best to be prepared by buying Halloween decor and other items while they are on discount (and before they run out). There are plenty of Halloween deals this Prime Day to get excited about, and we're sure there will be more to come. Just make sure you grab your favorite deals quickly before they disappear.

You really can't go wrong purchasing the Sunnydaze RIP Graveyard Tombstone since it's large and is made of durable materials. You can place it in your home or in your yard to boost the look of your home's overall Halloween flare. If you're looking for something a little less expensive, I personally love these LED Flameless Votive Candles. They provide plenty of atmosphere without you needing to spend a ton, and they are designed to look like wax is dripping down the sides.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

