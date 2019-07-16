The best time of the year is almost upon us! No, I don't mean Christmas. I mean the time when leaves turn orange, pumpkin flavors are available in a variety of foods and drinks, and there's that eerie chill in the wind. If you're a Halloween lover like me, you know that decorations don't come cheap, which is why Prime Day is the best day to shop for spooky items. I've made a list of my favorite finds. See which items you'll be adding to your collection.

These ghostly deals are fleeting

That spooky time of year is almost upon us! Best to be prepared by buying Halloween decor and other items while they are on discount (and before they run out). There are plenty of Halloween deals this Prime Day to get excited about, and we're sure there will be more to come. Just make sure you grab your favorite deals quickly before they disappear.

You really can't go wrong purchasing the Sunnydaze RIP Graveyard Tombstone since it's large and is made of durable materials. You can place it in your home or in your yard to boost the look of your home's overall Halloween flare. If you're looking for something a little less expensive, I personally love these LED Flameless Votive Candles. They provide plenty of atmosphere without you needing to spend a ton, and they are designed to look like wax is dripping down the sides.

