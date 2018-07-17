Sure, Prime Day is an awesome opportunity to #TreatYoSelf and buy the fun things you want, but what about the boring things? I'm talking about the shampoos and dish soaps of the deal world. They're not exactly exciting, but that's what makes saving money all the more enticing. You'll have to buy laundry detergent at some point in the future. Why not save some money (and skip the store) in the process?

Let's start out with the chores. If you need dishwasher detergent, air freshener, laundry soap, or a floor cleaning system, you'll want to check this offer out. Amazon's giving Prime members $20 off when they spend $60 or more. As an added bonus, several of the included items are on sale or have coupon offers. You can save on Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, too. Four 80-count containers fall to only $9.11 after the coupon offer is clipped. Boom. Fresh air and fresh clothes, done and dusted.

How about food? Feed the cats with up to 40% off feline favorites, including treats, food, and watering devices. Dog food is on sale, too. Purchase the pooch this 5-pound bag of Wag dog food for just $9.09.

People food is on sale, too. Amazon-branded everyday essentials are discounted by 30%, including snacks and coffee.

We can't forget the health and beauty must-haves. Lipstick is an everyday essential, right? You'll want to check out this offer for up to 30% off luxury beauty items. There's even a coupon for free samples if you spend $50 or more. You can also score this Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for only $40 instead of the usual $80 price tag.

As the Prime Day deals keep rolling in, we'll keep adding to the everyday essentials roundup. Keep checking there for even more great discounts on the things you use every day.