Whether you're still in school or just need a bag to travel with regularly, it's always helpful to have a backpack around. Thanks to Prime Day, the well-reviewed Matein Laptop Backpacks are now discounted by up to 62% for a limited time. These backpacks are TSA-friendly and have a laptop compartment to help keep your computer safe while it's away from home.
Prices start as low as $17, though as with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Bag this deal
Matein Laptop Backpacks
Keep your computer safe while it's away from home with a Matein Laptop Backpack. There are bags to hold up to 15.6-inch laptops starting at $17 and bags to hold up to 17-inch laptops from $41 today only.
Starting at $17
There are a number of different Matein backpacks on sale today, with the most affordable being this gray Matein Travel Laptop Backpack on sale for $17.33. It's suitable for up to 15.6-inch laptops and also features a handy USB charging port that lets you keep your phone powered up without pulling your power bank out of your bag. Plus, there are plenty of other compartments to help keep your school work, office supplies, or clothes and tech organized. This model normally sells for $30.
Other options in the sale are pretty similar, though in different colors. For instance, you can grab this same bag in Black Charcoal on sale for $30.01, Tawny Brown on sale for $30.39, or Blue on sale for $30.01, all of which can normally be found priced closer to $40.
There are also versions of these backpacks that can hold up to 17-inch laptops, though they're a bit pricier. This 17-inch laptop backpack on sale for $40.79 is the most affordable of these larger options and normally sells for $60, though there are more colors to consider on the product pages of these items at Amazon.
