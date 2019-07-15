If Apple HomeKit is an important part of your household, you'll want to take a look at this special deals on Amazon Prime day. Hurry, because they won't last long.
August Home: August AUG-SL-CON-S03 Silver Smart Lock Pro, 3rd Generation-Dark Gray, Apple HomeKit Compatible and Z-Wave Plus Enabled
Have the peace of mind of knowing you can open and close your door from anywhere in the world with this popular item from August. Tell Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant to control your August Smart Lock Pro
Shape Light: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light (Requires Hue Hub, Works with Alexa, HomeKit & Google Assistant)
For something different, consider this smart light from Philips Hue. Just remember your Hue Hub.
YI Technology: YI 4pc Home Camera, 1080p Wi-Fi IP Security Surveillance Smart System with Night Vision, Baby Monitor on iOS, Android App - Cloud Service Available
Protect your home with this security system with Night Vision. Comes with four cameras.
Ring: Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Works with Alexa (existing doorbell wiring required)
Here's one of the most popular smart home video doorbells on the market. Available now for much less than you would normally pay.
TP-Link: Kasa Cam by TP-Link - WiFi Camera for Home, Indoor Camera, Works with Alexa and Google (KC120)
At nearly 50 percent off, you can't go wrong with this Wi-Fi cam from Kasa. With motion and sound detection, the Kasa Smart app alerts you of activity that matters and sends notifications straight to your smartphone
Kwikset: Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock, Works with Apple HomeKit via Apple HomePod or Apple TV, in Satin Nickel
Use Siri voice control to check lock history; remote access to monitor, lock, and unlock from anywhere using the Kwikset Premis iOS app and Apple TV (4th generation or newer) or Apple HomePod.
Eve Systems LLC: Eve Light Strip - Smart LED Light Strip, Full-Spectrum White and Color, 1800 lumens, no Bridge Necessary (Apple HomeKit)
This smart LED light strip offers 1800 lumens without a bridge. Connect to Apple HomeKit with ease.
Ring: Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Night Vision, Black, Works with Alexa
Score a huge discount on this Ring cam that includes two-way talk, night vision, and much.
What are your favorite smart home products? Let us know in the comments below.
