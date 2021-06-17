Sure, most people in the U.S. buy their phones on contract. But if you're anything like us, you probably prefer the freedom of an unlocked handset. An unlocked phone gives you immunity from carrier bloatware, the ability to bring it to just about any network operator of your choice, and easier connectivity when you're overseas. But the best unlocked phones often aren't cheap -- you're buying the phone outright, after all. Which is why big sales events like Amazon Prime Day are a great opportunity to pick up that shiny new handset you've had your heart set on without breaking the bank.

So if you're on the fence this summer, here are a few reasons why the festival of rampant consumerism that is Amazon Prime Day is the right time to take the plunge on a brand new unlocked Android phone.

2021's best Android phones are (mostly) already here

This year's Prime Day kicks off on Monday, June 21, right at the mid-year mark when most of 2021's best Android flagships are already on sale. That means there should be little risk of FOMO — fear of missing out — on any new devices dropping right after Prime Day.

Essentially, unless you're holding out for a Google Pixel 6 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3, the best that 2021 has to offer, in terms of Android phones, are mostly already on the market. That applies to the most expensive no-holds-barred handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, more affordable flagships like the OnePlus 9 series and mid-tier offerings like the Pixel 5. And all three of those fan-favorite brands have gotten in on the Prime Day action in years past.