With each day that passes Bluetooth headphones become more of a necessity than a luxury. Phone manufacturers are removing headphone jacks left and right, and no one wants to deal with the wires anymore, but not everyone wants to spend a ton on headphones. Luckily, you don't have to, and you can actually pick up some high-quality Bluetooth headphones for as little as $16.

Right now, at Amazon, you can pick up iClever's sporty Bluetooth headphones for just $15.99 with coupon code 7EVHUCXM, or you can opt for Anker's magnetic Bluetooth headphones for just $17.99 with coupon code SUPER236. So, how do you decide between the two pairs? You can't go wrong with either of them, but there are a few differences here, so let's break that down.

First off, if battery life is what you're after, the iClever option is the way to go. For $2 less, you actually get an extra 2 hours of battery life over the Anker ones. The Anker headphones have magnetic buds, which means that when you aren't using them and have them around your neck, they will clasp together. This keeps them a bit more secure on you and prevents them from possibly falling off by accident.

Both options are water resistant, making them perfect for working out or while tanning by the pool. Sound quality will be pretty similar on both, though some may prefer the sound of one over the other.