Your next three months of phone service just got even more affordable thanks to Mint SIM!

It should be no surprise to anyone at this point that the Mint SIM plans are extremely affordable, but right now the popular alternative carrier is offering a discount to drop those prices even further. Using the coupon code FOXTOBER, you can save an extra $15 on any of the 3-month plans, including the 2GB, 5GB and 10GB options. This discount drops the prices to as low as $30 for three months of service, which is insane.

If you need more data, you can opt for the 5GB plan for $45 for all three months, or the 10GB plan for a total of just $60. These prices are lower than what most carriers charge for just one month of service.

For those not familiar with Mint SIM, it is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) which operates using T-Mobile's 4G LTE network to provide customers with extremely-affordable cellular service.

Getting started is super simple. All you have to do is order a SIM kit for the plan you want to use (be sure to enter the promo code when ordering) and have an unlocked phone that you can pop the card into when you receive it.

After the promotional 3-month period ends, you will be billed at the normal rates for the plan that you pick. This coupon code cannot be combined with any other offers.

