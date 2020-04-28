Being well-prepared for any outdoor excursion is important, and this latest discounted GoPro HERO7 Black bundle makes staying prepared easy. Right now B&H has GoPro's The Handler bundle on sale for $249, saving you $100 off its usual cost. The bundle includes a slew of accessories along with the 4K action camera, and you'll even score free 2-day shipping with the purchase.

GoPro's The Handler bundle includes The Handler floating hand grip, a curved adhesive mount and flat adhesive mount, and the GoPro Casey travel case which helps you store it all securely. The Handler floating grip can be used in and out of water, and even helps your camera float. Plus, its bright orange base makes it a lot easier to see where your camera is in the water, too.

The HERO7 Black is capable of recording in 4K at 60 fps. For still images, you'll have 12MP photos and a burst mode up to 30 fps. Beyond the advanced 4K video, the Black also features GoPro's HyperSmooth video stabilization. The new technology will be vital for removing the shakes that often accompany action camera footage, and paired with The Handler, you can capture a professional-looking shot without much effort.

The HERO Black is water resistant up to 33 feet and come with a two-inch touch intuitive LCD screen. Expect to find plenty of other features like face and scene detection, SuperPhoto Auto HDR photo enhancement, and more. A few of the features unique to the Black versus the other models include Raw photos, live streaming, and TimeWarp video. You'll even have voice control, which is a great feature for operating the camera from a distance without a remote.

B&H offers free 2-day shipping on today's purchase, and you can even earn back the tax you spend on this order with the B&H PayBoo credit card.