Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a new laptop, whether it be for yourself or a Christmas present for a loved one. There are plenty of Windows and Mac options out there, but have you ever considered a Chromebook? So long as you don't plan on using your future laptop for video editing or high-end gaming, a Chromebook is kind of perfect. They're much easier to use, often cost a lot less money, and can do just about anything you want. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the many Chromebooks on sale for Cyber Monday 2019, but this particular model stands out as one of our favorites. It's a premium-looking and feeling machine without the premium price, and this new Cyber Monday deal makes it darn-near irresistible. 12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now!

A premium deal ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Tons of power in a sleek, sturdy body As far as Chromebooks go, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is one of our favorites. It has a gorgeous 14-inch display with a Full HD resolution, battery life that lasts all day long, solid performance, and an attractive aluminum body that can transform into a tablet in the blink of an eye. At $100 off for Cyber Monday, this is a steal considering everything the C434 has to offer. $469 $569.99 $100.99 off See at Amazon

Right off the bat, one of the things that strikes us the most about the C434 is its design. The body is made out of a matte aluminum with some subtle chrome accents, and it gives the Chromebook an extremely high-end appearance. The same can be said about the display, which has virtually no bezels and creates for an incredibly immersive experience whether you're web browsing or watching movies. Speaking of the display, the slim bezels aren't the only thing it has going for it. The 14-inch screen size means you have plenty of room for all of your tasks, and thanks to the 1920 x 1080 resolution, everything looks as sharp and colorful as can be. Some cheaper Chromebooks often suffer from lackluster displays, but this is among the best you'll find in this price range. Oh, and did we mention that you can flip the display all the way around and turn the C434 into a tablet? For those times when you want to tuck the keyboard away and just focus on that large touchscreen, the C434 enables you to do just that.

Sitting below the gorgeous display is the C434's keyboard, and it's a joy to type on. The keys have good spacing, there's a wonderful click you get with each press, and there's even backlighting so you can keep typing even when the sun goes down. We're also a fan of the large and smooth trackpad, allowing for easy navigation even when you forget your external mouse. Inside of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. you'll find more than enough power to keep you going no matter what you throw at it. The base model we're highlighting here comes equipped with an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using the included microSD card slot. In our testing, we were able to have 20 tabs of Google Chrome all open at the same time, and it kept chugging along without skipping a beat. Battery life on the C434 is also excellent, offering enough juice to get most folks through a full day of use without any problems. The port selection is strong, too, offering users two USB-C ports, one full-size USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. Add all of that together, and it's easy to see why we're so geeked-out over the C434. It has good looks, plenty of power, and great battery life. We're thrilled to recommend it even at the full retail price of $570, but at just $469 for Cyber Monday, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is unstoppable. There are plenty of other Chromebook deals for even less money, but if you want something that goes a step above and will be able to comfortably get you through multiple years of use, the C434 is the way to go.