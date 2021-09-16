While the world and its mother waits with fingers crossed that the rumors of a reboot of The Office are true, one member of that classic show's writing team is back with an altogether very different TV proposition.

This drama/comedy anthology of standalone stories tackles the big issues of the times we live in, in a somewhat off-kilter manner not unlike Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror.

From social media addiction to race relations, gun control, and celebrity culture, episode titles such as "Social Justice Sex Tape" give an insight into the satirical tone of how the show deals with its weighty subject matters.

Each character-driven episode boasts a strong cast, from rising stars like Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), and Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), to beloved veterans like Ed Asner, George Wallace, and Beau Bridges.

The Premise - Where and when?

The five-episode series is exclusive to FX on Hulu and gets its premiere on the pay-TV network with the first two episodes being made available on Thursday, September 16,

Watch The Premise online from outside your country

We have details for how you can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Premise, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

