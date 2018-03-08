On March 2, Samsung officially launched pre-orders for its Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagships. Most major carriers and retailers around the globe are offering some sort of promotion to entice you to spend your dollars with them as opposed to a competitor, and if you happened to pre-order your Galaxy S9 through Sprint, it looks like you may get your new phone before anyone else.

In the Android Central forums, a number of Sprint customers are reporting that their Galaxy S9s have already shipped and have delivery dates as early as March 9.

I just received an email saying my order has shipped. UPS site says expected delivery is the 9th.

Got the e-mail. Got the UPS Tracking number. Got the text alert from UPS. Arriving tomorrow. Way to go Sprint!!!!!! Mav. :cool:

While there's no denying that this is exciting news, these early delivery dates don't appear to be the case for everyone who pre-ordered with Sprint. There are still a lot of customers reporting delivery dates of March 12, 13, and 14, but if you placed your order earlier enough and depending on where you live, there's a chance you'll be rocking a Galaxy S9 before the week is over.

If you pre-ordered the Galaxy S9 on Sprint, has your phone shipped yet?