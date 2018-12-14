With the release of the highly-anticipated video game Kingdom Hearts III just a little over a month away, Sony has announced a new limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro bundle . Sony has done this a couple times before with big releases, including Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War. The consoles are specially designed with exclusive looks, and once they're gone they don't come back.

Pre-orders start sometime today, and you'll be able to get it exclusively from GameStop for $399.99. Canadians can get it from EB Games for $499.99. That's the same price as a regular PlayStation 4 Pro console, too, so you're not overpaying for the special design.

The bundle includes a Pro console featuring a design that has iconic Kingdom Hearts elements, a DualShock 4 wireless controller with matching design, a copy of Kingdom Hearts III, and some exclusive digital content.

The console will release on January 29, 2019. That's the same day of the worldwide release of the video game (although the Japanese will be getting it a few days earlier). Odds are if you wait until then to order, you're going to be out of luck. And if you wait past then, you'll find the console will be sold out. Eventually, it will be discontinued and the prices will skyrocket. The God of War bundle I mentioned earlier sells for around $900 these days, and Marvel's Spider-Man is up to more than $500.

The last two Kingdom Hearts games released on the Nintendo DS and 3DS, and it has been more than ten years since Kingdom Hearts II. You might be a little out of touch with what's going on the universe, so grab Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far for just $40. You can play through nine Kingdom Hearts adventures, going all the way back to the very beginning. Get caught up before the new game releases.

If for some reason you aren't fully excited for this game, it's probably because you're an Xbox player. And that shouldn't stop you from getting hyped because this is the first Kingdom Hearts game branching out to Microsoft's platform. You have something to look forward to now as well. Even without the fancy exclusive console, this is a game you won't want to miss.

GameStop also has a different bundle for $469.99 that includes The Story So Far (a $40 value) and a Funko Mystery Box. If you're a Funko Pop! collector, this might be the way to go. Also, if the first bundle sells out this might be a good alternative.

