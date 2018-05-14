It may not be the most ground-breaking or jaw-dropping phone of the year, but the LG G7 is a solid Android flagship that should prove to be a capable piece of tech.

Pre-orders will open soon in Canada, and when they do, LG's giving away a free television just for buying the phone.

The TV in question is a 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, and it'll be available at a variety of carriers and retailers across the Great White North, including Bell, Telus, Rogers, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

As for the G7 itself, you'll be getting a phone with a 6.1-inch LCD display surrounded by minimal bezels, Snapdragon 845 processor, dual camera system, and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

This promotion will go live on May 18 and be available through the 31st.

