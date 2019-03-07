What's better than the inevitable and awesome official release of the Samsung Galaxy S10? Saving money while ordering your new sexy smartphone! Right now, if you buy the Galaxy S10 or a Galaxy S10+ at Verizon you can get a Galaxy S10e for free or save up to $750 on a second Galaxy S10 phone. You could also choose to go with the trade-in program and save up to $200 on select devices. If you pre-order today, March 7, you'll get a pair of Galaxy Buds earphones for free, too.

The release is right around the corner, and if you haven't gotten your order in yet, Verizon's deal is the best way to save right now. All you have to do is add the two Galaxy S10 devices you want to your cart, add a new smartphone line to one of the phones, and then you'll see the money credited to your account over a 24-month period.

If you haven't had a chance to check it out yet, our review of the Galaxy S10+ paints a clear picture. It has one of the best smartphone displays we've ever seen, powerful technology, and three cameras that include one 16MP ultra wide-angle camera you'll just want to mess around with. The review said, "the Galaxy S10 gets as close as possible to fulfilling the promise of being the best phone for the widest range of people out there" and reviewer Andrew Martonik added, "I can recommend a Galaxy S10 or S10+ to anyone and not worry that it'll be missing something they want or rely on in a modern high-end smartphone."

Upgrading to a new smartphone can be complicated, even one as great as the S10. We've got everything you need to know about the device, whether you should upgrade from a slightly older generation, and all the best accessories you'll need to go with your new purchase.

To get your Galaxy Buds, you'll need to download the Shop Samsung app to your new phone. Create an account and fill out the S10 promo registration form before April 4. You'll get your Buds shipped to you in the next six to eight weeks. The Buds are Samsung's newest true wireless headphones, and they compete with the best.

Order the Galaxy S10 at Verizon