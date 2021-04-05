With all the tech we've got to keep powered up these days, it's well worth having a charger for every situation. Whether you need a charge for your desk or nightstand, or a phone mount that lets you keep your phone juiced on the move, today is the perfect time to get yourself kitted out with iOttie's one-day sale.

The sale at Amazon has got you covered with deals on a variety of charging accessories. There is as much as 30% off its car mounts and Qi chargers there, but the deals expire tonight or when sold out.

Charge up iOttie Car Mounts and Chargers Wherever you want to mount your phone in your car, this sale has something for you. Some even offer integrated wireless chargers and all can be operated with just one hand. There are also chargers for your desk or nightstand on sale. Up to 30% off See at Amazon

The most affordable items in the sale are the phone mounts like the iOttie OneTouch 5 that let you secure your phone while driving in the right position so you can continue to use GPS navigation. These models don't have a charger built-in but they allow you to have your phone in a usable spot while you plug it into a cable and they start at just $17.

If you want to have your phone mount wirelessly charge your phone while it's in place, then iOttie's OneTouch Wireless 2 will do that for you from $36 or you can even add Alexa to your car with other options on sale.

For your home charging needs, check out the new iOttie iON Wireless Duo which is available at a 30% discount in a few different colorways. Now at $35, it earns its "duo" moniker from its combination of a wireless charging stand with a wireless charging pad making it the perfect addition to a nightstand where you need to power up your iPhone and AirPods overnight. Being Qi-certified, it also works with other wireless charging devices at up to 10W.

These deals are only available for a limited time, so be sure to get your orders in before prices rise again.