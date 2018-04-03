At the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, police have responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a possible active shooter in the area.

KRON4, a San Franciso-based news network, reports that one witness heard 20 different shots at one point, and at 1:00 PM local time, the San Bruno Poice Department tweeted that residents should stay away from 901 Cherry Ave. due to "police activity."

YouTube employees have been seen guided out of the building with their hands above their heads, and numerous tweets from people on the scene have reported blood drips on stairs, police officers with rifles at the ready after arriving at the scene, and workers wildly running around the building.

Product Manager Todd Sherman has an ongoing thread about his personal encounter, with another employee (Vadim Lavrusik) saying that they heard shots and was then barricaded inside a room with their coworkers.

At least six patients have been announced on the San Bruno scanner so far. Google's Communications Twitter profile announced that it was "coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Developing..