Portal Knights brings big screen RPG action right to your phone.

Gaming on Android has come a long, long way over the years, and a prime example of this is the new release of Portal Knights. Developed by 505 Games, Portal Knights is an action RPG with a large 3D sandbox, 4-person local multiplayer, and a lot more.

If the game sounds familiar to you, that's because Portal Knights was first released onto Steam Early Access for PC in February of 2016. Portal Knights then made its way to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in May and was then followed up by a release on the Nintendo Switch in November.

You'll certainly notice a downgrade in graphical performance on the Android port compared to its console counterparts, but all the main gameplay components are still here. You can travel back and forth between randomly generated worlds, battle enemies and large bosses, take part in random events, mine resources, and build a custom home for your character.

Portal Knights will only work on Android 6.0 or later, and in order for the game to load and run larger maps, you'll want to make sure you're using a device with at least 2GB of RAM.

Portal Knights is available on the Google Play Store now for $4.99.

