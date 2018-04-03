According to a report on South Korea's ETNews , LG has started supplying displays to Huawei, starting with the Porsche Design Mate RS . The 6-inch curved OLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor used in the $2,000 Mate RS is manufactured by LG, and it looks like the collaboration will extend to other Huawei phones in the future.

This is a landmark deal for LG Display, as the company has just two customers in the phone segment — LG and Xiaomi. LG's mobile unit has been struggling for several quarters now, and although Xiaomi gained a lot of momentum in India, it doesn't come close to the numbers posted by Huawei in the smartphone segment. With sales exceeding 153 million units in 2017, Huawei is the third-largest smartphone brand around.

LG's display unit has faced setbacks in the past (notably with the LG-made Pixel 2 XL), but it'll be interesting to see if it can turn things around in 2018. LG's own flagship is slated to arrive sometime this quarter, with the phone set to use a new MLCD+ panel.