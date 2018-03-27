As Huawei is wont to do, alongside the beautiful overkill of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, the company unveiled the latest in its collaboration with Porsche Design, the Mate RS.

The phone, which costs starts at €1550 (around $2000 USD) depending on the storage size, is basically a smaller, squatter P20 Pro with a few niceties that somewhat (ok, maybe not) justify its higher price tag: an in-display fingerprint sensor like the one we saw from Vivo and Synaptics at CES (along with a rear fingerprint sensor for good measure) and between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. There's also wireless charging on board, which is why the phone, at 8.5mm thick and 183 grams, is slightly thicker and heavier than the P20 Pro. That means the tri-camera setup is included on the back, including the whopping 40MP main sensor, and the bewildering 24MP sensor on the front.

Like previous PD phones, it has prominent Porsche Design branding and only a small Huawei insignia on the back, and the color choices — deep black or a China-exclusive red — are in keeping with the company's particular clientele.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS (full name) will be available in May from Porsche Design stores and other select retailers.

