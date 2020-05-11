What you need to know
- Popular email app Newton is back. Again.
- It previously died and then was picked up by Essential. Before Essential closed.
- Now it's back, and its future looks much brighter.
Newton is an email app that has been around for years. Previously called CloudMagic it was one of the first email apps that snoozed emails and integrated heavily with services and other apps. Then it went through two closures, the most recent after Essential went under. But now it's back, and things look pretty promising.
The app's revival was announced via Medium post with users Maitrik Kataria and Justin Mitchell picking it up from Essential. And the pair have big plans.
Our plan to make Newton successful —
- A contingency plan to keep Newton going forever
- Building a stable and steady independent business
- Add "service" in the SaaS (software as a service) business
- Add features that increase the lifetime value
- Better security and privacy around your data
- …one more thing….rewards and discounts for loyal customers
You can get the full rundown of what that means over on that Medium post. It's still very early days, but the good news is that Newton's previous $49.99 per year subscription isn't going up. There are new ways to save money and get extra months added to your subscription, too.
I was a CloudMagic user years ago and I honestly can't remember why I left. I'll be checking it out again though and I can't wait to see what these guys have in mind for the future.
Download Newton from the App Store for iPhone and iPad, as well as the Mac. Their apps for Windows and Android are available via the Newton website as well.
