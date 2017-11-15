Meshing new and old tech into one package.

Back in October, an image of Polaroid's Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod leaked as one of the newest additions to the Moto Z series' continuously growing collection of accessories. Motorola has now officially taken the wraps off of the Mod and announced pricing and availability details.

Like the name suggests, the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer will attach to the back of your Moto Z device and allow you to print off any photos you take with your phone's camera wherever you are. Once the Moto Mod is attached, press the circular button to launch the camera app, snap a photo, and print it off within a matter of seconds.

In addition to printing off pictures as soon as you take them, you can also use the Insta-Share Printer to print physical copies of photos from Google Photos, Twitter, and Facebook.

You can add filters, borders, and text to your photos before printing them off, and the Mod is compatible with Polaroid's Premium ZINK Zero-Ink Paper that measures in at a size of 2 x 3-inches.

You'll be able to purchase the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod in the U.S. starting on November 17 from Verizon and Motorola's website, with sales expanding to Best Buy, B&H, Fry's, and NewEgg on December 13. No matter where you buy the Mod, you'll pay $199.99.

See at Motorola