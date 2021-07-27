A new take on a long-established formula, Pokémon Unite pits teams of 5 trainers against each other, each armed with just a single Pokémon. Pokémon can evolve, hold items to improve their standing, and even learn new moves during battle, but some Pokémon have natural advantages over others which is why we're heartlessly ranking them here. But let the record show that if my editor let me, this would be a tier list based on how huggable these cuties are.
Tragically for me, we're instead ranking them based on how well they perform overall, along with how they perform in their respective categories of All-Rounder, Attacker, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.
Only a fraction of all (extremely huggable) existing Pokémon are currently represented in Unite—there are just 20, including a limited-time Zeraora. That may be good news for early adopters, though, as a more concise roster makes it easier to choose your adorable contenders and learn the basics. Pokemon Unite is currently out for Nintendo Switch, but it's slated to be released on Android in September 2021. Start planning now with our ranking of these 20 Pokémon.
All Pokémon
Here's your quickest look at how all available Pokémon stack up against each other, regardless of type or rarity.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Absol, Pikachu, Talonflame
|A
|Alolan Ninteales, Cinderace, Garchomp, Gengar, Wigglytuff, Zeraora
|B
|Charizard, Eldegoss, Lucario, Mr. Mime, Slowbrow, Snorlax, Venasaur
|C
|Cramorant, Crustle, Greninja, Machamp
All-Rounders
Every team needs a few players who can flex their muscles and roll with the punches in equal turn. These All-Rounders are great picks for balanced offensive and defensive capabilities.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Garchomp
|A
|Charizard, Lucario
|B
|Machamp
|C
|—
Attackers
As the name implies, Attackers are great at doling out damage, but they have low endurance and can't take hits as well as other classes.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Pikachu
|A
|Alolan Ninteales, Cinderace
|B
|Venasaur
|C
|Cramorant, Greninja
Defenders
Unfortunately, as is often the case with the tank class, there are precious few Defenders. Don't count these Pokémon out, though! They play a crucial role in protecting weaker teammates and your goal zones.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Crustle, Snorlax
|A
|—
|B
|Slowbro
|C
|—
Speedsters
Every team needs an Abby Wambach — the top scorer on the field. That's where Speedsters come in with their heightened mobility and offense for a killer one-two punch that will leave your opponents in the dust.
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Talonflame, Zeraora
|A
|Absol
|B
|Gengar (S++ huggability)
|C
|—
Supporters
The best of both worlds, Support Pokémon can inflict status ailments and heal your team. These sweethearts are sure to leave your teammates kissing your feet with gratitude!
|Tier
|Pokémon
|S
|Eldegoss
|A
|Wigglytuff
|B
|Mr. Mime
|C
|—
Heart of the cards
Winning isn't everything, and if it means you get more enjoyment out of Unite by playing your favorite Pokémon, put 'em in there, coach! No matter how they rank, I know that Venusaur and Gengar will be in my own constant rotation as my go-to guys. And regardless of how they've ranked here, you may find that a Pokémon's move-set and strategies appeal to your playstyle more, so experiment and see what works for you!
