A new take on a long-established formula, Pokémon Unite pits teams of 5 trainers against each other, each armed with just a single Pokémon. Pokémon can evolve, hold items to improve their standing, and even learn new moves during battle, but some Pokémon have natural advantages over others which is why we're heartlessly ranking them here. But let the record show that if my editor let me, this would be a tier list based on how huggable these cuties are.

Tragically for me, we're instead ranking them based on how well they perform overall, along with how they perform in their respective categories of All-Rounder, Attacker, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.

Only a fraction of all (extremely huggable) existing Pokémon are currently represented in Unite—there are just 20, including a limited-time Zeraora. That may be good news for early adopters, though, as a more concise roster makes it easier to choose your adorable contenders and learn the basics. Pokemon Unite is currently out for Nintendo Switch, but it's slated to be released on Android in September 2021. Start planning now with our ranking of these 20 Pokémon.