The world of Pokémon is no stranger to spin-off games, as many have been released in the franchises 25 year history. With games like Pokémon GO already taking the world by storm, The Pokémon Company is ready to introduce a new contender into the ring form of Pokémon UNITE. Announced in mid-2020's Pokémon Direct, UNITE is a multiplayer strategy game that tasks players with using a variety of Pokémon to take down opponents and level up. Here's everything we know about Pokémon UNITE on Android.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE is an upcoming strategic MOBA team battle game developed by both The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games TiMi Studios. Pokémon UNITE will have players facing off against one another in 5-on-5 team battles. During these battles, players will continue to cooperate with their teammates in order to catch wild Pokémon, all while leveling up and evolving their own Pokémon in the process. What is Pokémon UNITE's gameplay like?

Gameplay wise, Pokémon UNITE seems to play similar to MOBAs like Arena of Valor or League of Legends, with players having to keep watch on the battles happening between your Pokémon and also managing how to plan for the future by catching more. It's unknown if there's a deeper layer to the game at the moment, but it wouldn't be shocking to see some other mechanics come into play once the full game launches. Which Pokémon are in Pokémon UNITE?

It's currently unknown just how many Pokémon will be featured in Pokémon UNITE. According to recent updates from The Pokémon Company, though, it seems like players can look forward to many of their favorites appearing in the game. So far, the following Pokémon have been confirmed to appear in Pokémon UNITE: Blastoise

Venasaur

Lucario

Gengar

Machamp

Snorlax

Pikachu

Clefable

Charizard

Talonflame While there are only 10 confirmed Pokémon so far in the game, fans have spotted others through various leaks and other brief looks at gameplay. Considering the fact that there are nearly 900 Pokémon in existence, they should have absolutely no trouble in finding more to include should they want to. What platforms is Pokémon UNITE available on?

Pokémon UNITE will be available for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch when it launches. It's unclear if any other platforms will be getting access to the game. Will Pokémon UNITE support cross-play?