Pokémon Quest is a brand new mobile RPG that was first released for Nintendo Switch on May 29 and will be arriving on Android devices this week. Set in a world where all your favorite Pokémon from Kanto region (think Pokémon Blue and Red) have turned to cubes on Tumblecube Island. You're tasked with befriending these Pokémon and exploring the island to discover hidden secrets scattered multiple areas. Preregister for Pokémon Quest What's there to do in this game? This is not the "traditional" Pokémon RPG that you remember from your childhood. While you do start out by selecting your first Pokémon from a familiar roster of starters — Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, or Eevee. Each starter has a unique attack and HP stat, but unlike previous games, your Pokémon's type won't have a special effect based on the traditional type strengths and weaknesses.

Once you start out, you'll begin exploring the different areas and each starter Pokémon has an early stage area that's designed to be a bit easier for them to ease you into the game. From there, the core mechanics of this game revolve around befriending new Pokémon, adding and upgrading them to your team, then taking your team out on expeditions to find loot and battle wild Pokémon. Each area's difficulty level is represented by a number which you'll compare to your team's power level to determine your chance of success.

#PokemonQuest allows Trainers of all ages to get in on the action! In this free-to-start game, you can face off against wild Pokémon and embark on many exciting expeditions. pic.twitter.com/CZ57iGKWMX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

Once you're out exploring, your Pokémon engage in battles automatically. It's nothing like the battling found in the other Pokémon RPG's you've played, as you have had limited control over your Pokémon. You are able to tap their special abilities to give your team the edge in even battles, but there's a cooldown timer so you can't just frantically tap your way to victory.