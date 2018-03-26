Just like a fine wine, Pokémon Go keeps getting better and better with age. In the latest update to the game, developer Niantic is adding two new research challenges that players can compete in – Field Research and Special Research.

Field Research tasks can be completed by visiting PokéStops, and upon doing so, players will be given special objectives to find and catch certain types of Pokémon, engage in special battles, and a host of other challenges. As for Special Research assignments, these are given to you directly by Professor Willow through which you'll make "important discoveries."

Players can complete as many of these Research challenges as they want each day, and each one comes with its own difficulty level. As you finish more challenging ones, you'll be rewarded with more valuable items. Along with this, you can also get one Stamp each day if you finish a minimum of one Field Research. Once you get seven Stamps, players get a Research Breakthrough that offers even better items and the opportunity to meet face-to-face with a Legendary Pokémon.

As if that wasn't enough, Niantic also notes that –