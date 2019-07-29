The 2019 Pokémon World Championships are coming up soon and with them is a special new event: for the first time ever, the Pokémon GO Invitational Tournament! This tournament will broadcast Trainer Battles on the main stage after the opening ceremony, which will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

That's not all though: any U.S. fan who is currently registered as spectator for the event has a chance of being selected to compete in the championship!

Here are the basic rules for the lucky fan who is chosen:

Players will compete in a double-elimination tournament

Each match will be best-of-five

Battles will take place in the Great League with some additional restrictions

Competitors must select a team of six Pokémon they'll choose between for the entire tournament

None of the six Pokémon may be of the same species

You can check here for details on registration, other rules and everything else you'd need to know. If you're interested, make sure you register by July 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. PDT, as that is the cutoff period.

Even if you aren't selected, there'll be plenty to do. Fans attending will be able to try out the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, as well as Pokémon Masters, which is a new upcoming Pokémon mobile title.