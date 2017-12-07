Time to start training your ice-based Pokémon.

Niantic sure has been slacking off lately. Shortly after announcing its new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite AR game, the company then unveiled that a complete overhaul would be coming to Ingress in 2018. Now, a new update to Pokémon Go adds 50 additional pocket monsters and a completely new mechanic based on real-world weather. When are these folks going to do some actual work?

Joking aside, this update for Pokémon Go sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun. The 50 new Pokémon being added are all from generation three, meaning you'll be able to collect and battle with the likes of Mudkip, Torchic, Treecko, and others.

As awesome as it is to have more Pokémon at your disposal, what's even more exciting is the all-new weather mechanic that's being added. Now with Pokémon Go, the weather in the real world around you will have in-game effects as you're playing. The map in Pokémon Go will change when it's sunny, rainy, snowy, foggy, partly cloudy, and windy, and similar to other Pokémon titles, the type of weather will have effects on the power of your Pokémon.

For example, if it's cold and snowy outside, your ice Pokémon will have a considerable edge over fire-based ones. It's a mechanic that adds a nice layer of strategy to the mobile game, and you'll likely notice it the most when battling with other players at the gym.

These new features should be available in v0.85.1 of Pokémon Go that's rolling out to the Play Store now.

