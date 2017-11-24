A $170 million increase compared to Niantic's Series A funding.

Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon Go and the upcoming Harry Potter: Wizards United AR games, has reportedly completed a Series B funding campaign in which it successfully raised $200 million. This latest round of funding for the company was supported by Founders Fund, Meritech, You & Mr. Jones, NetEase, Inc., and Javelin Venture Capital.

Compared to Niantic's Series A round of funding in 2015 that raised $30 million for the developer, this is a big win. That money was raised shortly after Niantic first announced Pokémon Go, and this latest announcement for its Series B earnings comes less than a month after its latest project was unveiled – Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be another augmented reality game similar to Pokémon Go, but as you'd expect, takes place in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World with monsters, spells, witches, and more.

Niantic is partnering with Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment and WB Games for its Harry Potter title, and while exact details on the game are still fairly murky, we wouldn't be surprised if it has a similar impact on the world as Pokémon Go did in 2016.

