Time to dust off your wands.

If you owned a smartphone in the summer of 2016, chances are you were sucked into Pokémon Go for some amount of time. Developer Niantic captured the attention and hearts of players all around the world with last year's smash hit, and today, the company has announced its follow-up project – Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Niantic is partnering with Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment and the development team at WB Games San Francisco to make the game possible, and while specifics on it are still scarce, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will let players turn their regular world into J.K. Rolling's Wizarding World through the AR tech that Niantic used to power Pokémon Go and Ingress before it.

In its announcement post for the game on its blog, Niantic says that players will be able to "learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies." A lot of the elements found within Pokémon Go will be present in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but Niantic assures that new tech and gameplay mechanics will be here it as well.

There's no estimated release for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for the time being, but Niantic says to keep an eye on its social channels for future updates as we inch closer and closer to the day when you can team up with your buddies to bring down a giant, blue troll.

