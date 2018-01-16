Audio-only stream below
There’s nothing more embarrassing than a celebrity getting caught with their iPhone out.
This week, Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie take a look at some fresh Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 rumors before diving into Android Central’s Best of CES 2018 Awards.
They also take a look at other news from the show, including Google Assistant penetration into the automotive market, Lenovo’s Smart Display, an NVIDIA 4K HDR TV, fingerprint sensor technology, Razer’s “Project Linda”, and more!
Show Notes and Links:
LG G7 (2018 flagship) rumor round-up: Everything you need to know
Google Assistant is now everywhere, including screens and cars
Lenovo's Smart Display is the Google Assistant answer to the Echo Show
NVIDIA launching new 65-inch 4K HDR gaming displays with Android TV
Android Auto is even more useful with Google Assistant and wireless
Vivo's in-display fingerprint sensor is the future of smartphone biometrics
Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra hands-on: No more quirks, just good phones
