Audio-only stream below

There’s nothing more embarrassing than a celebrity getting caught with their iPhone out.

This week, Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie take a look at some fresh Samsung Galaxy S9 and LG G7 rumors before diving into Android Central’s Best of CES 2018 Awards.

They also take a look at other news from the show, including Google Assistant penetration into the automotive market, Lenovo’s Smart Display, an NVIDIA 4K HDR TV, fingerprint sensor technology, Razer’s “Project Linda”, and more!

Show Notes and Links:

Sponsors:

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

  • GameStash: Hundreds of awesome games on your Android phone. Try it free for 14 days!

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Podcast sponsorships

If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..

Credits

The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license: