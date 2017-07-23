Audio-only stream below
This week, we're keeping it simple. It's just Andrew and Jerry talking Android, Google, Samsung and plenty of other stuff.
With the announcement of the Galaxy Note 8's launch date, we break down all of the latest rumors and what we think Samsung needs to do to knock it out of the park. Looking back at three months with the Galaxy S8 gives us some perspective as well. We also have some quick takes on Google Play Protect, Android O's Bluetooth improvements and YouTube's strong-handed new filtering of some search results.
Show notes
- Android is an open road, not a dead end
- Google's 'Andromeda' looks to be hiding in plain sight
- Samsung Galaxy S8 review: Three months on
- Bixby Voice now available for every Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the U.S.
- Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 launch for August 23
- Galaxy Note 8 renders give clean look at boxier design, Infinity Display
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What we know so far, the video
- Galaxy Note Pro: Why Samsung should sell a $1500 phone
- Google Play Protect now widely available
- Android O fixes a lot of what's wrong with Bluetooth
- YouTube is taking an even stronger stance on 'extremist' videos
