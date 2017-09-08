Audio-only stream below
Our review is here for the Galaxy Note 8!
This week, Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Alex Dobie are joined by Russell Holly for an epic roundtable of new phone goodness. The crew starts off with the LG V30. Is it living up to Daniel’s initial impressions? T-Mobile is including Netflix subscriptions with their ONE plans. Also, reviews are out for the Galaxy Note 8 and S8 Active. In the rumor mill, Google may buy HTC, and the Pixel 2 is taking form. All that, plus an update on what’s happening with ARCore!
Show Notes and Links:
Feel free to squeeze away [#acpodcast]
What's the name of the coloring app shown in the photo?
It's called "Coloring". It's one of the pop-up apps when you pull out your S-Pen.
Took a deeper look at the Galaxy S8 Active's display after recording this and it indeed does have some sort of a plastic coating on it similarly to the Moto Z2 Force.
That makes it shatter-resistant, but it does make it more susceptible to daily use scratches — I've already picked up a few in just a few days of using it.