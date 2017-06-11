Audio-only stream below
This week's podcast is a delicious, unhealthy treat for your ears.
We've quickly nearing a new release of Android, and Daniel, Andrew, and Jerry are excited af! Well, maybe not af but definitely a bunch!
Along with a new release of the Android O developer preview, we learned that the new version will be version 8.0 — but the number was not the only new thing! The guys dig deep into the new release.
And along with talking about their reviews of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Moto Z2 Play, the guys dig into all the latest juicy rumors of the OnePlus 5, which has an official unveiling date.
Show notes:
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium review
- Revisiting the Moto Z2 Play
- Android O Developer Beta 3 is here!
- Is Android O really a big enough release to justify a whole number jump to 8.0?
- All the latest OnePlus 5 rumors
Raising an Oreo to Android 8.0 [#acpodcast]