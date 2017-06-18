Audio-only stream below
New Pixels are coming, but the story may be very familiar this year.
This week, Daniel, Flo, Alex and Jerry discuss the latest Pixel 2 rumors — will it be made by HTC, LG or both? — and what that means for the future of the Pixel program.
Also discussed:
- HTC did good with the U11
- Apple's WWDC announcements: Is the iPad Pro 10.5 the best Google tablet around?
- Bixby sucks. When will it be good?
- The OnePlus 5 is coming, but is it a lot of hot air?
- Locked phones will be banned in Canada this year. How does that change things, and how does it compare to other countries like the U.S. and the UK?
The Pixel program is a mess [#acpodcast]
I plan on listening to this on my Monday morning commute.
I consider AC my go-to source for all things Android, and to see the title of the podcast makes me wonder...what the heck is going on with the Pixel? Last year was the "experiment" so this year everything should be certain.
But then again, nothing has been confirmed so until then, it's all up in the air.
I suppose I have to listen to find out why.. Sigh
Worth a listen if only to hear Jerry mention his dress size. ;)
Podcasts w/o a transcript are a mess #acpodcast
