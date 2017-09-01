Audio-only stream below
This week's Android Central Podcast comes to you from IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany! 🍺
We'll do it live! Andrew Martonik, Alex Dobie, and Phil Nickinson, have traveled all the way to Berlin, Germany for IFA 2017 to bring you the latest announcements in the Android universe. They do a deep dive into the LG V30, Moto X4, plus new wearables from Samsung, connected speakers, and more!
Show Notes and Links:
- LG V30 hands-on: A galaxy of good ideas
- LG V30 specs: Snapdragon 835, dual cameras, Quad DAC
- The LG V30 is the phone the G6 should've been from the start
- LG V30 is official, and it could be one of the sleeper hits of the year
- Moto X4 hands-on: Familiar name, entirely different phone
- Moto X4 is official: 5.2-inch display, dual cameras and glass back for €399
- Moto X4 specs: Snapdragon 630, 3000mAh battery and dual cameras
- Samsung Gear Sport hands-on: The Gear S2 refresh we all wanted
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro hands-on: Simple improvements to one of the best fitness trackers
- BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition goes global
- Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact hands-on: Tiny upgrades
- Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact specs: Snapdragon 835, Motion Eye camera, and dual speakers
