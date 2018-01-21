Audio-only stream below
Hot mess is a compliment.
Daniel Bader and Russell Holly are joined by Apps and Games Editor, Marc Lagace! They begin by talking about the massive credit card breach at OnePlus, Samsung Galaxy X rumors, foldable phone tech, and various issues that continue to plague LG.
The majority of the show is devoted to gaming — The trouble with loot boxes and games that ship incomplete to hit release dates, the best new Android games, hot indie titles, and what’s new in AR. Check it out!
Show Notes and Links:
OnePlus confirms up to 40,000 users affected by credit card breach
Loot boxes and in-app purchases: A necessary evil or the scourge of the gaming world?
Marc Lagace on Twitter
Sponsors:
Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
GameStash: Hundreds of awesome games on your Android phone. Try it free for 14 days!
