It's four guys talking OnePlus 5!
This week, Daniel, Andrew, Alex and special guest Michael Fisher (MrMobile) talk about one thing — the OnePlus 5. From design to performance to whether the dual camera lives up to expectations, join them as they run through one of the most anticipated phones of the year.
If you're on the fence about getting a OnePlus 5, this is a must-listen!
Show notes:
- Don't be this idiot who knifed a store demo Galaxy S8 to test its durability
- The OnePlus 5 is official: Dual cameras, Snapdragon 835, 3300mAh battery
- OnePlus 5 review
- OnePlus 5: Do you really need 8GB of RAM in a phone?
- OnePlus 5 vs OnePlus 3: Should you upgrade?
- MrMobile's OnePlus 5 review
This episode of the Android Central Podcast is brought to you by Thrifter, the best place to get great deals in your inbox every day!
