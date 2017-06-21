This week, Daniel, Andrew, Alex and special guest Michael Fisher (MrMobile) talk about one thing — the OnePlus 5. From design to performance to whether the dual camera lives up to expectations, join them as they run through one of the most anticipated phones of the year.

If you're on the fence about getting a OnePlus 5, this is a must-listen!

Show notes:

