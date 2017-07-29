Audio-only stream below

This week's podcast assembles an excellent crew to discuss Motorola's latest phone, the economics of running a consumer electronics company in 2017, Android O and so much more.

Our very own Daniel Bader leads Andrew, Jerry and guest Mr. Mobile (that's Michael Fisher, if you didn't know) on a deep discussion into all of the latest topics of the week. Motorola has a new phone, the Moto Z2 Force, and we have some thoughts on its strategy of a shatterproof display and smaller-than-most battery capacity. We compare it to the rumors of the upcoming Note 8, which should only help pad Samsung's bottom line further. Unfortunately LG hasn't seem the same results from its G6 launched earlier this year. So why is it so hard to make money selling phones? We discuss. And of course, we couldn't go another show without more talk about Android O — the latest Developer Preview is out, and we're getting oh-so-close to the final release along with a new Pixel or two.

Show notes

