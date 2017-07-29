Audio-only stream below
This week's podcast assembles an excellent crew to discuss Motorola's latest phone, the economics of running a consumer electronics company in 2017, Android O and so much more.
Our very own Daniel Bader leads Andrew, Jerry and guest Mr. Mobile (that's Michael Fisher, if you didn't know) on a deep discussion into all of the latest topics of the week. Motorola has a new phone, the Moto Z2 Force, and we have some thoughts on its strategy of a shatterproof display and smaller-than-most battery capacity. We compare it to the rumors of the upcoming Note 8, which should only help pad Samsung's bottom line further. Unfortunately LG hasn't seem the same results from its G6 launched earlier this year. So why is it so hard to make money selling phones? We discuss. And of course, we couldn't go another show without more talk about Android O — the latest Developer Preview is out, and we're getting oh-so-close to the final release along with a new Pixel or two.
Show notes
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - Emperor edition?
- Samsung's record profits continue on the back of strong Galaxy S8 and DRAM sales
- LG's mobile unit sees a sales decline in Q2 2017 as demand for the G6 wanes
- Moto Z2 Force hands-on: I can't believe it's not breakable
- Motorola's latest Moto Mod is a snap-on 360-degree camera
- Moto Z2 Force Edition specs
- Moto Z2 Force vs. Galaxy S8: Top dollar battle
- The Moto GamePad Mod is finally here and it's awesome
- What's new in Android O Dev Preview 4?
- The latest Android O developer preview has a new Easter egg: 8 is for octopus
- Android Octopus: Are animals the new sweet treats?
