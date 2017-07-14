This week, Daniel and Jerry invite their homebody friends, Mikah Sargent and Phil Nickinson, to chat about smart homes and how they're changing the way we live.

Should you buy a Google Home or an Echo or, if you're into Apple, should you wait for the HomePod, which is hatching later this year? And what about ecosystems and standards? What is a Zigbee, anyway? All of these questions are answered — or at least acknowledged — and more!

