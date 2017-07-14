Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
The home is where the smart is.
This week, Daniel and Jerry invite their homebody friends, Mikah Sargent and Phil Nickinson, to chat about smart homes and how they're changing the way we live.
Should you buy a Google Home or an Echo or, if you're into Apple, should you wait for the HomePod, which is hatching later this year? And what about ecosystems and standards? What is a Zigbee, anyway? All of these questions are answered — or at least acknowledged — and more!
Show notes
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
Not the smartest house on the block [#acpodcast]
Looking forward to this one. If you add a Google WiFi puck to that photo that is exactly what my electronic shelf in the front room looks like.....
Listening to this episode made me very thankful I don't do any smart things stuff.
I'll wait for Samsung's Bixby home thing when it comes out...
Not being critical of anyone who has and uses one of these, but for me, personally, I just don't see a lot of value.
Which one of these is more secure and least likely to turn over data to government agencies? I use a VPN for security and nobody else being able to see what I'm doing.
www.FlashCash3.com
HEY, A-HOLES.
The discussion about hubs and type compatibility is why we only went with WiFi connected devices (mostly Wemo light switches/ dimmers/ mini plugs, Chromecasts, etc.). The only hub device we purchased was device specific (August Connect). All connected to an OnHub and Google WiFi puck.
A larger discussion on IFTTT would have been helpful, as my wife and I have seen the true potential of IoT through IFTTT integration, but a good starter.
For those scared off by this conversation, do some research, map out your wants, and add piecemeal to have the best experience. These guys have access to everything and that kind of approach is bound to cause more problems than the casual consumer because they want to test stuff (or need to because of their job). If their resources we're limited, their approach would be wholly different....