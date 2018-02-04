Audio-only stream below
Andrew can see the Amazon grocery store from his house.
Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly, and Jerry Hildenbrand discuss trust issues with OnePlus when it comes to privacy and security, and why it isn’t necessary to place limits on voice activated services like Google Assistant and Alexa.
Despite some recent claims to the contrary, Andrew explains why 64GB of internal storage is sufficient for most users in 2018. The crew also talks about Google’s efforts to clean house in the Play Store, timeframes for the release of Android P, and slow updates to Oreo for Shield TV and Essential Phone. Join us!
Show Notes and Links:
We need restrictions on government surveillance, not limits on Google Assistant or Alexa
I can't buy a phone from OnePlus until it cares about privacy and security
Google removed over 700,000 malicious apps from the Play Store in 2017
The Shield TV hasn't gotten Oreo yet because no one cares about Android TV
Essential Phone won't get public 8.0 Oreo update due to 'stability issues'
