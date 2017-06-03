Audio-only stream below
It's all hardware this week, folks.
This week, Andrew, Jerry, Flo and Russell get back to the roots talking about all of the new hardware. We get into the merits of buying an unlocked HTC U11 or Galaxy S8 or Xperia XZ Premium, the new Moto Z2 Play replacing its predecessor, and everything we know so far about the Essential Phone.
And of course, you'll never guess what Jerry has to say!
Show notes:
- The U.S. unlocked HTC U11 doesn't support Verizon's CDMA network, and that's okay
- The U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 is available
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium is up for pre-order at $799
- Moto Z2 Play review
- Moto Z2 Play announced as Verizon exclusive until July, unlocked this summer for $499
- Essential Phone is now official
- Essential Phone will have near-stock Android, expand to U.S. carriers soon
This episode of the Android Central Podcast is brought to you by Thrifter, the best place to get great deals in your inbox every day!
