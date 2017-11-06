Audio-only stream below
AAA gaming on a phone? According to Daniel, it’s not a thing.
Alex Dobie takes center stage this week as he, Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand talk about Alex's hands-on experience with some recently announced devices, the Razer Phone and HTC’s U11+.
Razer’s maiden voyage into the smartphone market is targeted towards gamers. With a unique 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and a huge 4,000mAh battery, it offers an opportunity for high frame rates on a mobile device. But can the Android gaming experience really take advantage of its potential? And how satisfactory of a phone is it in other respects?
The HTC U11+ has a lot going for it from a hardware perspective. On the software side of things, it includes Android Oreo and HTC Sense. But there’s a catch—HTC currently has no launch plans for the U.S., and there are no British carriers for it in the UK. In a market with so many excellent, readily available phones, how can this dark horse contender gain any mindshare with consumers?
The misery of carrier stores [#acpodcast]
Carriers in the US and likely everywhere bracket partially functional display models to theft proof holders resulting in shoppers inability to evaluate the feel and true functionality of their in store offerings. Heck it's often difficult to just test the camera.
Probably better to order online with returnable evaluation period.
It's not worth it in my opinion buying from a carrier store. Their devices are frequently to much of a base model or you'll overpay for a model nicely spec'd out. Not to mention they'll often not carry the manufacturer or model that you want... (Looking at you Cricket, my local Cricket store says that Cricket has opted against carrying any Moto phones nevermind the Moto G5 Plus being a good seller).
Nee or used, buy unlocked and get what you want, I'll never buy locked again. You'll also enjoy the ability to jump carriers when one gets to expensive...