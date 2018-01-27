Audio-only stream below
“Don't buy a smart speaker because you want a good stereo. Buy it because it works your lights or thermostat.” - Jerry Hildenbrand
Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly, and Jerry Hildenbrand convene to talk about LG, the death of Google Now as Google Assistant takes its place, and the race for mindshare in the voice assistant and smart speaker market.
They also tackle the latest rumors and leaks of the Galaxy S9, which is set to launch February 25th. Join us!
Show Notes and Links:
LG says G7 is 'on schedule', will be announced 'when the time is right'
Google Now is now useless, and we have Google Assistant to thank for it
Samsung Galaxy S9 launch event set for Feb 25: 'The camera. Reimagined.'
The Galaxy A8+ gives us an early look at Galaxy S9 design cues
