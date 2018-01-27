Audio-only stream below

“Don't buy a smart speaker because you want a good stereo. Buy it because it works your lights or thermostat.” - Jerry Hildenbrand

Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Russell Holly, and Jerry Hildenbrand convene to talk about LG, the death of Google Now as Google Assistant takes its place, and the race for mindshare in the voice assistant and smart speaker market.

They also tackle the latest rumors and leaks of the Galaxy S9, which is set to launch February 25th. Join us!

