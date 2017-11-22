Audio-only stream below
Andrew is talking and it’s *important*.
This week, Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly dig in with the OnePlus 5T and try to figure out why it seems like almost all smartphones are starting to look alike. They also talk about the importance of buying a phone for what it can do now — not what it might be capable of later.
Google is in the news once again with another trust and reputation-violating faux pas. This time, it's been secretly collecting users’ cell tower locations.
Finally, friends don’t let friends buy a cheap, crappy Android tablet this Holiday season. What are the best options, if any? Check out this week’s show!
Show Notes and Links:
From the Editor's Desk: How far can OnePlus go with community-driven software and hardware?
OnePlus 5T: Should you pay extra for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage?
Google has been secretly collecting Android users' cell tower locations, risking a hit to its reputation
