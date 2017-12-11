Audio-only stream below
View 10. Don’t say V10. But they have one of those too.
This week on the show, Daniel Bader is on assignment in Hawaii. Yes, really. In his absence, Andrew Martonik, Alex Dobie, and Russell Holly pick up the slack and share their favorite tech of 2017. They also talk about the HTC U11+, a trio of new Honor phones, and Android Oreo (Go edition). Android Go is specifically designed for entry-level phones with 1GB or less of RAM, and 8GB of storage.
They also discuss the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and rumors that the Galaxy S9 might be announced at CES in January 2018.
Show Notes and Links:
Android 8.1 Oreo exits beta, now available for Pixel and Nexus devices
Google launches Android Oreo (Go edition) for entry-level phones
Google is partnering with Qualcomm and MediaTek for Android Go devices
