It's our last show of the year, so let's end it in style!
In this episode, Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand wrap up this year’s coverage of the Android universe with a look back at the Galaxy Note 8, plus reviews of the Amazon Echo Spot and Google Home Max. They also talk about Eric Schmidt leaving the Executive Chairman role at Alphabet.
Additionally, they share their top picks from 2017. Join us for the last hurrah before CES in January!
Show Notes and Links:
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review, 3 months later: A polarizing powerhouse
Here’s a gold watch, thanks [#acpodcast]