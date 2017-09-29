Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, Russell Holly, and Phil Nickinson talk about the motives and strategies behind some significant moves in the industry this year, including Google’s HTC deal and Amazon’s new Echo products and Fire TV 4K.

It’s update-mageddon! With Google extending security updates for Nexus 5X and 6P, and the Moto X Pure Edition just now getting Android 7.0, what can users reasonably expect from manufacturers in the way of support for devices they already own?

Finally, the Pixel 2 only days away—Google is offering up to $410 back when trading in your original Pixel through the Google Store. Now might be a good time to get on it!

