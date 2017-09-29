Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
‘I would love a flat slab of plain glass that just worked’ -Russell Holly
Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, Russell Holly, and Phil Nickinson talk about the motives and strategies behind some significant moves in the industry this year, including Google’s HTC deal and Amazon’s new Echo products and Fire TV 4K.
It’s update-mageddon! With Google extending security updates for Nexus 5X and 6P, and the Moto X Pure Edition just now getting Android 7.0, what can users reasonably expect from manufacturers in the way of support for devices they already own?
Finally, the Pixel 2 only days away—Google is offering up to $410 back when trading in your original Pixel through the Google Store. Now might be a good time to get on it!
Show Notes and Links:
- The Sony Xperia XZ1's camera has pleasantly surprised me
- Google extends Nexus 5X and 6P security updates until Nov. 2018
- It's September 2017, and the Moto X Pure Edition just got Android 7.0
- For Google, HTC deal is about the Pixel's next decade
- Essential has probably sold around 5,000 Essential Phones since its release
- Amazon announces cheaper second-gen Echo with better audio, new design
- Amazon's new Echo Connect brings landline phone calls to your Echo
- Amazon's new Fire TV 4K supports Alexa, starts at $70
- New Amazon Echo Plus has ZigBee smart home hub built in, priced at $150
- Amazon's new Echo Spot is like a smaller, rounder Echo Show
- Get up to $410 back when trading in your Pixel through Google Store
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
Hardware is table stakes [#acpodcast]