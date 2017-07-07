Audio-only stream below

Get ready for battle!

There isn't a lot going on right now, but somehow Andrew, Daniel and Jerry still manage to fill 90 minutes with hot takes.

Most of that time is spent talking about Google's showdown with the European Commission on Android's dominant position in the market, while the rest is spent between talking about Motorola's strange smartphone strategy, OnePlus 5's dubious camera legacy, and why Amazon would make a pretty damn good carrier.

Show notes:

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Podcast sponsorships

If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..

Credits

The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license: