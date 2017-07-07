Audio-only stream below
Get ready for battle!
There isn't a lot going on right now, but somehow Andrew, Daniel and Jerry still manage to fill 90 minutes with hot takes.
Most of that time is spent talking about Google's showdown with the European Commission on Android's dominant position in the market, while the rest is spent between talking about Motorola's strange smartphone strategy, OnePlus 5's dubious camera legacy, and why Amazon would make a pretty damn good carrier.
Show notes:
- EU considers yet another record fine for Google, this time over Android's anti-competitive terms
- Motorola will unveil the Moto Z2 Force and other products at a July 25 event in NYC
- The OnePlus 5 takes better photos than you think, but not as good as you hope
- Amazon and Dish may make adorable carrier babies
